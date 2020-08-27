The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Automation Helps Solve Specialty Crop Challenges

With support from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Multistate Research Fund, researchers at 17 land-grant universities are working together to develop automated systems that work well for labor-intensive specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery plants. A multi-state collaborative approach lifts the burden of research and development from a single specialty crop sector and spurs major advances.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/27/automation-helps-solve-specialty-crop-challenges

