Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 10:25 Hits: 3

Authors: GM Watch

Gene edited foods could be green lighted, unlabelled, for English plates, so that most people wouldn’t realise that they were eating them

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19511-if-gene-editing-to-improve-food-sounds-too-good-to-be-true-that-s-because-it-is