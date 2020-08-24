New on the Podcast: Tom Philpott, food and agriculture correspondent for Mother Jones Magazine, discusses his new book Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It.

Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 20:42 Hits: 5

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani talks with Tom Philpott, author of the new book Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It. They discuss the many perils the U.S. agricultural industry faces and solutions that can save it.

