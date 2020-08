Articles

Riviana Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling 19,931 cases of certain coded Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra-Wide Noodle cellophane packages that contain an egg noodle product. The affected Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra-Wide Noodle packages do not declare the allergen “egg”, which is an ingredient in the noodle

