Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 02:25 Hits: 3

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., 15 1/2 oz. bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. These recalled bags may also be included in select Frito-Lay Variety Packs. People who

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/frito-lay-issues-voluntary-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-select-bags-lays-barbecue-flavored-potato