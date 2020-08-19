New on Food Talk Live: Ted Nordhaus of The Breakthrough Institute on How Tech and Intensification Can Save Agriculture

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 14:36

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani is joined by TedNordhaus, founder and executive director of The Breakthrough Institute, an organization that aims to promote technological solutions to environmental challenges.

Nordhaus and The Breakthrough Institute are leaders in the ecomodernist movement, and Nordhaus is a co-author of An Ecomodernist Manifesto, published in 2015. Ecomodernism holds that humans can reduce their environmental impact by increasing the intensity and efficiency of industrial agriculture and energy — producing more on less land, and leaving more room for nature.

In this conversation, Nordhaus explains the research behind his controversial arguments in favor of high-yield crops, intensified animal production, and a globalized supply of cheap food.

