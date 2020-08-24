The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

During COVID-19, Central PA is Fighting Hunger One Bus at a Time

Category: Food Hits: 11

In 2018, Mel Curtis, Branch Director of the Moshannon Valley YMCA of Centre County and Pauline Rabb, CEO with Cen-Clear Child Services, joined forces to retrofit a 72-passenger bus with a kitchen and appliances and dubbed it The Travelin’ Table Mobile Feeding Bus. The initiative was created to serve the children of Centre and Clearfield Counties not only with food, but also medical and dental care from Penn State University. In addition, the bus offers educational enrichment and physical activities.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/24/during-covid-19-central-pa-fighting-hunger-one-bus-time

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version