Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 21:21 Hits: 5

A new trade deal with Europe lifts tariffs that had put U.S. producers at a competitive disadvantage. Lobster shipments worldwide have suffered this year, largely as a result of the coronavirus.

(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/21/904806495/u-s-lobster-dealers-hope-to-claw-back-market-share-in-europe?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food