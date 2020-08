Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 11:07 Hits: 11

This year Brach's has everything covered with its new Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. Flavors include green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrot, sweet potato pie and stuffing.

