In the last month U.S grown food has poisoned Canadians with Salmonella-tainted Onions and Peaches and Cyclospora-tainted Salad

Here is the most recent outbreak information.

According to Canadian health officials, as of August 23, 2020, there have been 33 confirmed case of Salmonella Enteritidis illness linked to peaches recalled by Prima Wawona in two provinces: Ontario (22) and Quebec (11).

Individuals became sick between June and August 2020. Three individuals were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 91 years of age. The majority of cases (55%) are female.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a consumer advisory for peaches recalled by Prima Wawona. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings. More information on products recalled by Prima Wawona from the United States is available on CFIA’s website.

The U.S. CDC is also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses that have a similar genetic fingerprint to illnesses reported in this outbreak. Investigators in Canada and the U.S. continue to collaborate to exchange information and identify commonalities in the outbreak information that may identify additional sources of illness or help to identify the cause of contamination in the peaches.

As of August 19, 2020, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 9 states. A list of the states and the number of cases in each can be found on the Map of Reported Cases page.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 29, 2020, to August 3, 2020. Ill people range in age from 1 to 92 years, with a median age of 39. Sixty-five percent of ill people are female. Of 47 ill people with available information, 14 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

