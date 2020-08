Articles

Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020

Prima® Wawona of Fresno, California is voluntarily recalling all of its bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 3 and its bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 19th because the products could possibly be contaminated with

