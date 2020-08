Articles

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling a variety of bulk and bagged Wegmans and Wawona brand peaches, as well as in-store produced bakery items that contain fresh peaches because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infe

