P.F. Chang’s tied to Hepatitis A scare – Vaccines Available

The Onondaga County Health Department (OCHD) has confirmed a new case of hepatitis A virus infection in a local restaurant worker. OCHD was notified on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 that an employee who handles food at PF Chang’s at Destiny USA was diagnosed with the hepatitis A virus. An investigation was immediately initiated.

Anyone who consumed food or drinks from the PF Chang’s restaurant at Destiny USA during the timeframe of Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2, 2020 was potentially exposed to the hepatitis A virus. These individuals should monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days after exposure. Symptoms may include: fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain, or jaundice. If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider and be sure to tell them that you may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Those who have been fully vaccinated against hepatitis A are protected.

In cases where individuals are within a 14-day window since exposure, a hepatitis A vaccine can help prevent illness. Although it is past 14 days from this potential exposure, OCHD continues to encourage hepatitis A vaccination for the general public to protect against contracting the illness from any source of exposure. Hepatitis A vaccine is given in two doses, six months apart. Speak with your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated.

