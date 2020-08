Articles

Published on Friday, 21 August 2020

Prima® Wawona of Fresno, California is voluntarily recalling its Wawona, Wawona Organic brand conventional and organic bagged peaches because the product could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young chil

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/primar-wawona-recalls-bagged-peaches-due-possible-salmonella-risk