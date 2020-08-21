The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Canadian Salmonella Red Onion cases now at 379

Canadian Salmonella Red Onion cases now at 379 Onions were produced in  Bakersfield, California.

As of August 21, 2020, there have been 379 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (100), Alberta (207), Saskatchewan (26), Manitoba (24), Ontario (8), Quebec (13) and Prince Edward Island (1).

Individuals became sick between mid-June and late July 2020. Fifty-nine individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 3 and 100 years of age. The majority of cases (54%) are female.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/canadian-salmonella-red-onion-cases-now-at-379/

