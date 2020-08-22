Articles

The CDC and FDA suggest that check your kitchen and refrigerator for recalled peaches. If you freeze fresh peaches to use later, check your freezer, too. Peaches packed or supplied by Wawona Packing Company LLC to retailers in multiple states are a likely source of this outbreak.

On August 21, 2020, Wawona Packing Company LLC recalled bagged peaches that were sold under several brand names at a variety of stores in multiple states.

On August 19, 2020, Target recalled multiple varieties of fresh peaches and removed them from their U.S. stores.

On August 19, 2020, ALDI recalled peaches sold in bags and removed them from stores in multiple states.

Brands and product codes for recalled peaches sold in bags include:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001 Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400 Prima® Peaches – 766342325903 Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400 Kroger Peaches – 011110181749 Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488



As of August 19, 2020, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from nine states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 29, 2020, to August 3, 2020.

14 hospitalizations have been reported.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/target-aldi-kroger-and-wegmans-peaches-recalled-due-to-salmonella-enteritidis/