Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 22:00 Hits: 11

The latest analysis by the Cadre Harmonisé indicates an increase in acute food insecurity of more than 50 percent since the situation in Burkina Faso was last assessed in March. Experts say the crisis has been exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19 on people's ability to earn money to cover their daily needs in a country already reeling from conflict and climate change.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1304313/icode/