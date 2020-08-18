Today’s Lesson: Prepare Safe Lunches

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

With the 2020-2021 school year approaching, many parents are preparing for changes to their routine. Many students may be returning to school for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and others may be distance learning. Don’t let foodborne illness – commonly called food poisoning – keep your child from learning. Take the time to plan and prepare your children’s lunch meals safely.

