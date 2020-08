Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 13:50 Hits: 8

Whether you are shopping online or in the grocery store, the USDA grade shield on meat, poultry and eggs is a sign that the product meets certain voluntary national quality standards and has been graded by an USDA employee based on those standards.

