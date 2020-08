Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 13:37 Hits: 7

“All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070442