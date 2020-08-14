The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and Automation Explored

Category: Food Hits: 2

U.S. specialty crop producers face a variety of challenges that require a diverse set of solutions. From labor shortages and rising production costs that threatened the health of Florida’s strawberry industry to water supply challenges that stymied North Dakota’s vegetable yields, the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) has helped producers bring to life innovative ideas in automation.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/17/specialty-crop-block-grant-program-and-automation-explored

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version