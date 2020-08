Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 09:05 Hits: 4

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a demand for certain items: from toilet paper to masks. In Kenya, it's lemons.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/17/903152182/why-has-the-price-of-lemons-doubled-in-kenya?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food