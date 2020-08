Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 14:07 Hits: 8

Authors: GM Watch

“There has been an explosion of research involving fully infectious SARS-CoV-2 over the last six months" – Richard Ebright

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19509-engineered-covid-19-infected-mouse-bites-researcher-amid-explosion-of-risky-coronavirus-research