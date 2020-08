Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

Good Humor ice cream asked the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA to come up with a new jingle to replace "Turkey in the Straw," a ubiquitous ice-cream truck song with a racist past.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

