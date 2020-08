Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 14:53 Hits: 8

Just outside of Coronado National Forest in southeastern Arizona, the mountaintop village of Summerhaven can breathe a sigh of relief. Thanks to the cooperation of the Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the State of Arizona through shared stewardship, Summerhaven was able to avoid the devastation of the Bighorn Fire, which burned nearly 120,000 acres.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/14/shared-stewardship-project-protects-mountaintop-village