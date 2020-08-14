New on the Podcast: Youth are Key to a Sustainable Food System

Articles

Author and activist Haile Thomas is working to build the next generation of healthy, conscientious eaters.

“We really want [youth] to see food and cooking as something that can really permeate their everyday lives and be something that is super fun and accessible,” Thomas said at the 2018 NYC Food Tank Summit.

Thomas, 19, is the founder and CEO of the HAPPY Organization, a nonprofit that promotes mental and physical wellbeing in young people. Through school visits, a self-care summer camp, and a forthcoming online education platform, the organization strives to empower young people to become active and informed individuals.

Thomas is also the author of the recently published cookbook Living Lively. The book offers more than 80 plant-based recipes as well as advice from Thomas and other youth activists to help readers nourish themselves.

On this week’s episode of “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” learn more about Thomas and the youth-led movements in the food system that are inspiring Food Tank.

And hear from Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, and Bertrand Weber, director of Culinary and Nutrition Services at Minneapolis Public Schools. They discuss the effects of COVID-19 on childhood hunger and the steps that organizations are taking to ensure children are able to lead healthy and impactful lives.

“Kids are the future,” Weber tells Food Tank. “They’re the ones who are going to make the difference.”

