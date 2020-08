Articles

Serafin Fishery is recalling its 8-ounce containers of Salmon Dip and Whitefish Dip because they may contain undeclared anchovies, eggs, milk and soy. People who have allergies to anchovies, eggs, milk and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these produc

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/serafin-fishery-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-anchovies-eggs-milk-and-soy-salmon-dip-and-whitefish