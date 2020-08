Articles

Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Abdallah Candies of Apple Valley, MN is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Lund’s and Byerly’s 16 oz. sea salt caramels with code AC31 on the bottom of the box. The boxes contain sea salt almond caramels instead of sea salt caramels. Sea salt almond caramels contain almonds as an ingredien

