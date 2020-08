Cheese Dips recalled over Salmonella Onions

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 04:32 Hits: 4

Kroger Delta Division is recalling cheese dips sold in our deli departments because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient. The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

Product UPC MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP 207083-00000 MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP 207181-00000 MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 207182-00000 MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 207185-00000 JARLSBERG DIP 207201-00000 JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 226481-60000 DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP 236293-70000 DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 236294-70000 DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 236295-70000 DELI JARLSBERG DIP 237462-40000 JARLSBERG DIP 247199-00000 DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP 286292-70000 DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP 286462-20000 DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD 295095-50000 DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD 295408-50000 DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD 295409-50000

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/cheese-dips-recalled-over-salmonella-onions/