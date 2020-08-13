The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Salmonella Salsa Recalled

Spokane Produce, Inc. of Spokane, WA is voluntarily recalling salsa products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Spokane Produce’s onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Product was distributed in ID, MT, OR, WA states and it reached consumers only through retail stores. The recalled products were distributed from 05/13/20 to 08/10/20. Retail products were packaged in 15oz. plastic tubs and institutional size one gallon plastic containers.

Spokane Produce’s products subject to the recall are listed in the table below.

ITEM NUMBERPRODUCT NAMESIZEBEST BY DATE
83260Saddlin’ Up Salsa Hot15 oz8/16/2020
83259Saddlin’ Up Salsa Medium15 oz9/30/2020
83259Saddlin’ Up Salsa Medium15 oz8/5/2020
83258Saddlin’ Up Salsa Mild15 oz8/11/2020
84032Salsa Verde15 oz8/26/2020
84044Salsa VerdeGallon9/28/2020
84044Salsa VerdeGallon8/11/2020

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/salmonella-salsa-recalled/

