RD Customer’s Cloud-Based Ecommerce Product Helps Farmers Reach New Markets During COVID-19

Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

As the new Acting Administrator for USDA Rural Development’s Rural Housing Service, I know that one of the best parts of working in rural America is the relationships we build with our customers, relationships that often span many years. I was fortunate to see these relationships in action in my most recent role as State Director for Virginia. It’s rewarding to watch a customer’s efforts make an impact on the community they serve. And it’s especially gratifying to see a customer experience dramatic growth and begin serving communities beyond their geographical area. That is the case for the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability (VAFAIRS), specifically, their ecommerce program, Lulus Local Food.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/12/rd-customers-cloud-based-ecommerce-product-helps-farmers-reach-new-markets