Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 13:39 Hits: 7

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, long-standing USDA Rural Development partners Pine Telephone and Pine Cellular in southeastern Oklahoma answered the call to serve their communities.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/10/oklahoma-broadband-provider-doubles-speed-customers-during-coronavirus