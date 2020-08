Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020

Freshouse II, LLC of Salisbury, NC is recalling the following specific production lots, brands and weights of Valencia Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Organic Limes, and Red B Potatoes because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and som

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/freshouse-ii-llc-voluntarily-recalls-select-mesh-bags-and-bulk-shipments-potatoes-limes-valencia