Limes, Red Potatoes, Lemons, Valencia Oranges recalled due to positive Listeria test

Freshouse II, LLC of Salisbury, NC is recalling the following specific production lots, brands and weights of Valencia Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Organic Limes, and Red B Potatoes because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after the company’s routine internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in one of the packing facilities.

No illnesses have been associated with this recall to date.

CONSUMER RETAIL ITEMS

Recall Initiated August 9, 2020 PRODUCT BRAND RETAIL UPC TRACE # printed on tag or clip on bag SIZE LOT # ON BULK CASES

(this information is for retail stores) Limes Freshouse 33383 14683 174618 174570 174571 174572 2lb mesh bags 16444003

16444603

16444703 Organic Limes Natures Promise 88267 53813 174375 1lb mesh bags X0174375 Red B Potatoes Fresh from the Start 33383 51003 174575

174403 174595 3lb mesh bags 16475401

16453501

16475401 Lemons Fresh from the Start 33383 14020 174551 174552 2lb mesh bags 16453103

16415302 Lemons Wegmans 77890 15917 n/a 2lb mesh bags 16453103 Valencia Oranges Wegmans 77890 52363 n/a 4lb mesh bags 16415104 WHOLESALE BULK ITEMS

Recall initiated August 9, 2020 PRODUCT SIZE Shipper Reference Numbers

(this information is for

wholesale customers) Lemons 40 lb boxes 1187005, 1187128, 1187103, 1187112 Limes 40 lb boxes 1187112, 1187099, 1187128, 1186832 Red Potatoes 50 lb bags 1187098, 320873, 320992, 2182424 Valencia Oranges 40 lb boxes 1187099, 1187015, 1187112

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling its four-pound bag of Valencia Oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, NY.

Affected produce items, sold between July 31 and August 7, 2020, include:

Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363

Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917

Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033

