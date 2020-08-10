The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Limes, Red Potatoes, Lemons, Valencia Oranges recalled due to positive Listeria test

Limes, Red Potatoes, Lemons, Valencia Oranges recalled due to positive Listeria test Freshouse II, LLC of Salisbury, NC is recalling the following specific production lots, brands and weights of Valencia Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Organic Limes, and Red B Potatoes because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after the company’s routine internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in one of the packing facilities.

No illnesses have been associated with this recall to date.

CONSUMER RETAIL ITEMS
Recall Initiated August 9, 2020
PRODUCTBRANDRETAIL UPCTRACE # printed on tag or clip on bagSIZELOT # ON BULK CASES
(this information is for retail stores)
LimesFreshouse33383 14683174618 174570 174571 1745722lb mesh bags16444003
16444603
16444703
Organic LimesNatures Promise88267 538131743751lb mesh bagsX0174375
Red B PotatoesFresh from the Start33383 51003174575
174403 174595		3lb mesh bags16475401
16453501
16475401
LemonsFresh from the Start33383 14020174551 1745522lb mesh bags16453103
16415302
LemonsWegmans77890 15917n/a2lb mesh bags16453103
Valencia OrangesWegmans77890 52363n/a4lb mesh bags16415104
WHOLESALE BULK ITEMS
Recall initiated August 9, 2020
PRODUCTSIZEShipper Reference Numbers
(this information is for
wholesale customers)
  Lemons40 lb boxes1187005, 1187128, 1187103, 1187112
  Limes40 lb boxes1187112, 1187099, 1187128, 1186832
  Red Potatoes50 lb bags1187098, 320873, 320992, 2182424
  Valencia Oranges40 lb boxes1187099, 1187015, 1187112

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling its four-pound bag of Valencia Oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, NY.

Affected produce items, sold between July 31 and August 7, 2020, include:
Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363
Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917
Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/limes-red-potatoes-lemons-valencia-oranges-recalled-due-to-positive-listeria-test/

