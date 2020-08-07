US acquired Cyclospora cases hit 779 which include 641 cases linked to Fresh Express Salad containing Carrots, Red Cabbage, and Iceberg Lettuce

Articles

How 138 acquired Cyclospora remains a mystery.

The number of reported cases of domestically acquired cyclosporiasis has increased from the previous month and has been elevated since May 1, 2020.

As of July 29, 2020, 779 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported to CDC by 28 states and New York City since May 1, 2020 in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset.

The median illness onset date was June 8, 2020 (range: May 1–July 20, 2020).

At least 49 people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

Total Domestically Acquired Cases

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases reported since May 2020 includes cases from an ongoing multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to bagged salad mix (641 sick in 11 states with 37 hospitalized) containing carrots, red cabbage, and iceberg lettuce.

Total Cases Linked to Fresh Express

