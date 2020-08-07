The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Salmonella Onion Recall Expanded by Giant Eagle Grocery Stores

Category: Food Hits: 5

After receiving notification from onion supplier, Onion 52, that the vendor had sourced onions affected by the recent salmonella-related Thomson International, Inc. onion recall for Giant Eagle, the company pulled all impacted product on Saturday, August 1.

Giant Eagle recalled red, yellow and white onions sold in produce departments across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. The recall also includes select prepared foods items that included the affected onions as ingredients sold across the same five states. The recall announcement is regarding potential salmonella contamination of the onions.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, can cause salmonellosis. Salmonellosis is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, and some symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and a fever anywhere between 12 to 72 hours after consumption. This illness can last between four to seven days.

Recalled Onions Sold in Giant Eagle Produce Departments

Giant Eagle has recalled all bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce department since June 6, 2020.

Customers who have purchased the affected product and are still in possession of it should dispose of it.

Recalled Prepared Foods Items with Onion as Ingredient

Giant Eagle’s onion recall also included select prepared foods items purchase since July 25, 2020 that include onion as an ingredient. Impacted items include:

TUSCAN CHICKEN SALAD20500200000
MD CAPRESE SALAD20660900000
CHICKPEA & CARROT SALAD GREEK DRESSING20686300000
SPINACH SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING20730400000
GREEN BEAN PORTABELLA21660900000
HALF ITALIAN SUB21665100000
FARMERS SALAD21738800000
CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD22657400000
MD BLT SALAD22657700000
MD BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD22658400000
COUNTRY STYLE PASTA SALAD FRENCH DRESSING22658500000
GREEK SALAD LARGE22660900000
GRILLED VEGETABLES22664600000
MD GREEK SALAD WITH GREEK DRESSING22665100000
MD G&G GREEK SALAD22667100000
GE EGG & BACON SALAD WITH FRENCH DRESSING23657100000
MD PHILLY STYLE STEAK STROMBOLI COLD23660700000
CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN MEAL23662500000
MD DIP-REUBEN23665100000
MD GREEK SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING23676600000
STUFFING BALLS S0678/160224658700000
22INCH ITALIAN HOAGIE24659500000
SPECIALTY 12″ ITALIAN HOAGIE24660600000
CHEESEBURGER PIZZA SLICE25048600000
PHILLY STEAK PIZZA SLICE25049300000
PIEROGIE LASAGNA ROLL UP25049400000
HOMEMADE MACARONI SALAD25060700000
SPANIKOPITA25061200000
12″ DELUXE PIZZA25065000000
DELUXE ITALIAN PARTY HOAGIE25067800000
VEGETABLE PIZZA SLICE25070900000
12″ VEGETABLE PIZZA25071800000
SHEET VEGETABLE PIZZA25085100000
STUFFED BONE IN CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET25086400000
STUFFED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET25086700000
STUFFED TURKEY BREAST GOURMET25086800000
POTATO AND CHEESE PIEROGIES25089000000
COLD ITALIAN HERO, 12″25089400000
ITALIAN HERO, 6″, COLD25093400000
SPINACH DIP DELI SERVICE CASE25118000000
SPINACH DIP GRAB & GO25118500000
MD EGG & BACON SALAD WITH LITE BALSAMIC DRESS25118600000
CUCUMBER SALAD25139500000
SANDWICH TOPPERS PLATTER -UP TO 25 SANDWICHES25139600000
ZUCHINNI PANCAKES27665100000
SAUSAGE PEPPERS AND ONIONS OVER PENNE27697700000
MD S&F: SMOKE-STACKED SANDWICH27751700000
CALIFORNIA COBB – SMALL28659400000

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/salmonella-onion-recall-expanded-by-giant-eagle-grocery-stores/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version