Salmonella Recall expands again – Taylor Farms recalls Thomson International Onions

Taylor Farms Texas, a Dallas, TX establishment, is voluntarily recalling products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Taylor Farms’ onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Taylor Farms TX products subject to the recall are limited to the code dates listed below. No other Taylor Farms products are impacted by this recall.

Store NameProduct DescriptionUPCBest If Used By DateLot CodesProducts Shipped to Select Stores in These States
KrogerTaylor Farms Macaroni Salad, 9.9 oz. container0302230156428/5/2020
8/6/2020		TFD212
TFD213		LA, TX
KrogerTaylor Farms Rotini Pasta Salad, 10 oz. container0302230027898/5/2020
8/6/2020		TFD212
TFD213		LA, TX
KrogerTaylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 6.25 oz.032230286118/3/2020
8/4/2020		TFD212
TFD213		LA, TX
WalmartMarketside Diced Yellow Onion 3/8″, 8 oz. tray6811313287398/11/2020TFD212CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD
WalmartMarketside Diced Mirepoix, 10 oz. tray6811312765118/10/2020TFD212CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD
WalmartMarketside Fajita Stir Fry, 8 oz. tray6811310930268/10/2020TFD212CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD
WalmartTaylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 6.25 oz.0302231100958/4/2020
8/5/2020		TFD212
TFD213		TX

