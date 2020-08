Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 13:48 Hits: 10

Domestic livestock have been grazing on western landscapes for centuries. The USDA Forest Service has worked alongside farmers and ranchers to manage those landscapes, which were rapidly degrading from overuse by the time the agency was formed in 1905.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/07/honoring-history-and-value-grazing-national-forests-and-grasslands