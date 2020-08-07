The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Thomson Onions from United States sicken 239 with Salmonella in Canada – 29 Hospitalized

As of August 7, 2020, there have been 239 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (67), Alberta (149), Saskatchewan (5), Manitoba (13), Ontario (3), Quebec (1) and Prince Edward Island (1).

Individuals became sick between mid-June and late July 2020. Twenty-nine individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 100 years of age. The majority of cases (54%) are female.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/thomson-onions-from-united-states-sicken-239-with-salmonella-in-canada-29-hospitalized/

