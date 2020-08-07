What Consumers need to know about Salmonella – Tainted Onions

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 22:53 Hits: 14

Remember, onions are semi-perishable – they can wind up in the back of your refrigerator or pantry. Pay attention to the recalls and, “When in doubt, throw it out.” In the outbreaks involving similar products, fully a third sickened become ill AFTER the recall is announced.

Please pay attention and share the below.

In the United States:

On August 1, 2020, Thomson International, Inc. recalled all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination. Recalled products include red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions shipped nationwide from May 1, 2020 to August 1, 2020, sold under the following brand names: Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.

The onions were distributed in 5 lbs. carton. 10 lbs. carton. 25 lbs. carton. 40 lbs. carton, 50 lbs. carton. bulk, 2 lb. mesh sacks, and 3 lb. mesh sacks, 5 lb. mesh sacks, 10 lb. mesh sacks 25 lbs. mesh sacks, 50 lbs. mesh sacks under the brand names:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

Additionally, the following retailers have initiated recalls for onions linked to the Thomson, International, Inc. recall:

Publix Super Markets (red onions, packaged by Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A., Inc. and sold in bulk merchandise displays in AL, GA, NC, SC, TN, and VA)

Giant Eagle (red, yellow and white onions sold in produce departments in PA, OH, WV, IN and MD)

In addition, products containing the recalled onions are being identified and recalled. At this time, Giant Eagle and Taylor Farms have recalled products containing recalled onions and USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has published a list of Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Containing Recalled Onions. The RTE meat and poultry items were produced by Taylor Farms on July 30 and 31, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl” with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray” with use by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.

41.35-oz. plastic bags containing “Chicken Salad” with use by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Chicken Salad Deli Snack” with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl SOUTHWEST SALAD with CHICKEN” and a best if used by date of “Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.

17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Marketside SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26.

The products bear the establishment number “”P-34733″ or “34733” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container. These products were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

In Canada:

Given this information, and until more is known about the outbreak, do not eat, use, sell or serve any red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions grown by Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, USA, or any products made with these onions. This advice applies to all individuals across Canada, as well as retailers, distributors, manufacturers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/what-consumers-need-to-know-about-salmonella-tainted-onions/