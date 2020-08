Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 19:30 Hits: 3

Expressing “appreciation for WHO and partners’ COVID-19 pandemic response efforts”, the emergency committee convened by the UN health agency’s chief, made it clear that there is not yet an end in sight to the public health crisis that has so far infected more than 17 million and killed over 650,000 people.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1069392