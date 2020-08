Articles

Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020

Roma people in Europe face widespread discrimination in many areas of life, including housing and health. In this opinion piece, Francoise Jacob, the UN Resident Coordinator in Serbia, explains how the UN is helping Roma communities, many of which have no access to safe water or electricity, to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1069331