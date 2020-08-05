The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Emergency Telehealth Network Working Together Amid COVID-19

I was excited to see Augusta University Research Institute featured on the local news for the phenomenal work they are accomplishing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Augusta University is using telemedicine equipment that they purchased with a grant from USDA Rural Development to run an emergency telehealth hub in rural Georgia. The hub connected five hospitals to diagnostic and educational experts at Augusta University. The goal is to help Emergency Room doctors access highly trained healthcare professionals by telemedicine and to shorten travel for rural patients to reach care and, ultimately, to improve health-related quality of life.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/05/emergency-telehealth-network-working-together-amid-covid-19

