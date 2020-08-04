San Francisco Startup Partners with Global Consulting Leader to Reduce Food Waste

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 15:00 Hits: 5

The food-technology company Treasure8 is joining forces with PA Consulting, a global innovation and transformation consultancy firm, to battle food waste and improve access to affordable, nutrient-dense food options.

“Our ultimate purpose is and always has been to Deploy Nutrition for Humanity, and so, we’re grateful to have partners that are going to be the perfect fit for us to make Nutritional Security happen in this time of crisis,” says Timothy Childs, founder and co-CEO of Treasure8. “If COVID-19 has shown us one thing, it is that we need to systemically rethink and rebuild a new food system.”

Named a 2019 World Changing Idea by FastCompany, Treasure8 uses technology to redirect food waste and make quality nutrition accessible for all. The organization holds a patent with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a dehydration technology called SAUNA. Using SAUNA, they are able to dehydrate fresh, surplus produce in a way that preserves the nutritional value of the products better than conventional methods, according to Treasure8.

With a team of over 3,200 specialists with backgrounds in design, science, engineering, and more, PA Consulting will help Treasure8 scale up their work. The firm will use its networks to help share Treasure8’s technology with more food companies and manufacturers.

“It’s inspirational to find a like-minded, motivated, and purpose-driven partner like Treasure8. We look forward to joining them in creating the rapid sustainable growth they require to have a positive impact on people and the planet,” says Wil Schoenmakers, Global Head of Consumer Products and Manufacturing at PA Consulting.

Together, Treasure8 and PA Consulting hope to create a better food system. “Part of our company’s strategy and path to creating change is through an extensive network of global partnerships. And we are very excited to show the world along with PA just how much impact can be accomplished by working together,” Childs and Derk Hendriksen, Treasure8’s co-CEO, tell Food Tank.

Photo courtesy of Treasure8

The post San Francisco Startup Partners with Global Consulting Leader to Reduce Food Waste appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/08/san-francisco-startup-partners-with-global-consulting-leader-to-reduce-food-waste/