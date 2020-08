Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 23:15 Hits: 4

SmithFoods Inc. announced that it is voluntarily recalling 16-oz pint packages of Earth Grown Vegan Non-Dairy Almond Based Frozen Desserts because it may contain an undeclared cashew allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening

