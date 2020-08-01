The Salmonella Lawyers and Attorneys of Marler Clark have two decades of experience with Salmonella Lawsuits

Articles

Salmonella is one of the most common intestinal infections in the United States. Salmonellosis (the disease caused by Salmonella) is the second most common foodborne illness.

It is estimated that:

1.4 million cases of salmonellosis occur each year in the U.S.

95% of those cases are foodborne-related

Approximately 220 of each 1000 cases result in hospitalization and eight of every 1000 cases result in death

About 500 to 1,000 or 31% of all food-related deaths are caused by Salmonella infections each year

Salmonella infection occurs when the bacteria are ingested, typically from food derived from infected food-animals, but it can also occur by ingesting the feces of an infected animal or person. Food sources include raw or undercooked eggs/egg products, raw milk or raw milk products, contaminated water, meat and meat products, and poultry. Raw fruits and vegetables contaminated during slicing have been implicated in several salmonella outbreaks.

The Marler Clark Salmonella lawyers have unmatched experience representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. We have represented thousands of Salmonella victims and are the only lawyers in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on plaintiff foodborne illness litigation.

Our Salmonella lawyers have represented victims of notable Salmonella outbreaks such as the 2004 Sheetz and Coronet Foods tomato Salmonella outbreak, the 2009 PCA peanut Salmonella outbreak, and the 2011 Cargill ground turkey antibiotic-resistant Salmonella outbreak. Contact us today to learn more about our services.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Marler Clark Salmonella Outbreak Lawsuits

