Sysco Recalls United State Onions in Canada, but no Recall in the United States?

Published on Friday, 31 July 2020

Sysco is recalling pink onions imported from the USA from {the marketplace} attributable to attainablecontamination. Shoppers mustn’t devour the recalled merchandise described under or meals containing these uncooked pink onions. Meals service institutions, establishments, retailers, distributors and producers mustn’t serve, use, or promote the recalled merchandise described under. These can also have been bought from Sysco on-line or by numerous restaurant areas.Sysco is recalling pink onions in Western Canada by the next Sysco areas: Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Regina. The Canadian Meals Inspection Company (CFIA) will proceed its investigation into different attainable importers and extra remembers might comply with.

Recalled merchandise

Model Product Measurement Codes Extra info IMPERIAL FRESH Purple Onions – Jumbo 10 lb. Product code 8399925 All merchandise imported since Might 24, 2020 IMPERIAL FRESH Purple Onions – Jumbo 25 lb. Product code 8313967 All merchandise imported since Might 24, 2020

