NIFA Impact: Research on Regulatory Policy Impacting Low-Moisture Food Safety

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:12 Hits: 2

Nut products. Spices. Pet food. Breakfast cereals. Although most consumers would not expect these foods to contain harmful bacteria, all have been linked to nationwide outbreaks and recalls due to the presence of salmonella, which is the most frequently reported cause of food-related illness in the U.S. To better regulate the way foods are grown, harvested, and processed, the 2011 Food Safety Modernization Act focuses on preventing food contamination rather than responding to foodborne-illness events.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/07/30/nifa-impact-research-regulatory-policy-impacting-low-moisture-food-safety