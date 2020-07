Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 13:28 Hits: 5

Summer is in full swing and, for many, that means it's time for a picnic. Whether you stay in your backyard or head to your favorite lookout spot, a picnic is always a good idea. If you didn’t feast outdoors in July during National Picnic Month, there’s still time to enjoy a great meal with nice weather and peaceful scenery.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/07/28/wrapping-picnic-month