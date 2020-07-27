New on the Podcast: Tom Colicchio on the Fight to Save Independent Restaurants, Irving Fain on Vertical Farming to Create a Sustainable and Safe Food

Articles

Monday, 27 July 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” restaurateur and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio talks about the Independent Restaurant Coalition’s (IRC) work to help local restaurants. He also provides insight about how policymakers and the public can help the restaurant industry. Dani is also speaking with Irving Fain, the Co-Founder and CEO of Bowery Farming, to discuss the importance of vertical farming and sustainability.

